Smooth progress in countdown for INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite launch

ISRO announced on Saturday that the countdown for the launch of the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite aboard a GSLV rocket is progressing smoothly. This mission aims to continue the services provided by the operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, enhancing meteorological observations, weather forecasting, disaster warning, and satellite-aided research and rescue services.

The 27.5-hour countdown began at 2:30 pm on Friday at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with the launch scheduled for later that evening at 5:35 pm from the second launch pad. Following a flight of about 20 minutes, the GSLV rocket, equipped with a cryogenic upper stage, will separate the INSAT satellite, weighing 2,274 kgs, to be placed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

After separation, scientists will conduct maneuvers to position the satellite into the Geostationary orbit in the coming days. The INSAT-3DS mission, housed on the 51.7-meter tall rocket, carries payloads to study various meteorological aspects such as cloud properties, fog, rainfall, snow cover, and fire, benefiting departments like the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the India Meteorological Department, and various other agencies and institutes. The mission’s lifespan is expected to be around 10 years.