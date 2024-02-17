Temporary tent structure collapses; 8 injured

Several individuals sustained injuries after becoming trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed structure at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi. According to DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan, approximately 25 to 30 individuals, predominantly laborers, were caught under the debris. They were subsequently transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital for medical attention.

The collapse occurred while a pandal was being erected for a wedding function near Gate No 2. Despite the severity of the incident, it was fortunate that many laborers were on a break at the time, thereby averting a more catastrophic outcome. Emergency response teams, including police, fire department, ambulance services, and NDRF personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene to facilitate rescue operations.

Efforts are underway to extricate those trapped and provide necessary medical care to the injured. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and investigations into the incident are expected to be conducted to prevent such mishaps in the future.