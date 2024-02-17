This country becomes first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex marriage: Details

Athens: Greece has become the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same-sex marriage. The Parliament in Greece passed a equality bill for this. 176 MPs from voted in favour of the bill. Another 76 rejected the reform while 2 abstained from the vote and 46 were not present. The country called the legislation a ‘turning point for human rights.’

Same-sex marriage is permitted in 35 countries worldwide. Greece has become the 16th E.U. country to legislate marriage equality. Greece has now become the first country in southeastern Europe to have passed legislation legalising same-sex marriage.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India drop to $617.23 billion

Greece extended civil partnerships to same-sex couples in 2015, but stopped short of extending equal parental rights at the time.

In addition to establishing same-sex marriage, the bill allows gay couples to adopt children and grants full parental rights for married partners.