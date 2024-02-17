Traditional Avalose Podi Recipe

Avalose Podi, also known as Avalose Unda, is a traditional Kerala snack made from roasted rice flour and coconut. Here’s a simple recipe to make Avalose Podi at home:

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups roasted rice flour

2. 1 cup grated coconut

3. 1/2 cup powdered jaggery

4. 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

5. A pinch of salt

6. Water, as needed

7. Ghee, for frying (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the roasted rice flour, grated coconut, powdered jaggery, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients evenly.

2. Gradually add water to the mixture, little by little, and knead it into a smooth dough. The dough should be firm enough to hold its shape but not too dry.

3. Once the dough is ready, pinch off small portions and roll them into small round balls or shape them into small cylindrical shapes. You can also flatten them slightly to resemble discs.

4. Heat ghee in a deep frying pan or kadai over medium heat. Once the ghee is hot, carefully add the shaped Avalose Podi balls or discs into the hot ghee.

5. Fry the Avalose Podi until they turn golden brown and crisp on all sides. Keep stirring gently to ensure even frying.

6. Once done, remove the fried Avalose Podi from the ghee using a slotted spoon and drain the excess ghee on paper towels.

7. Allow the Avalose Podi to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container. They can be stored at room temperature for several days.

8. Serve the Avalose Podi as a delicious snack with a hot cup of tea or coffee.