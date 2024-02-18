4th Round of Talks Scheduled for ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest March

A new round of discussions between a group of Union ministers and farmer representatives is scheduled for Sunday, focusing on the farmers’ various demands, including a call for loan waivers and the enactment of legislation to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. This meeting comes as thousands of farmers continue their protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri points along the Punjab-Haryana border, where tight security measures have been implemented to prevent their movement towards the national capital.

Despite earlier meetings on February 8, 12, and 15, no resolution has been reached between the government ministers and the farmer leaders. In addition to their primary demands, the protesters, now in their sixth day of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation, are also advocating for the implementation of recommendations from the Swaminathan Commission, pension schemes for farmers and laborers, and the withdrawal of police cases. As tensions remain high, both sides are urging for calm, while security measures, including multiple layers of barricades and increased personnel, are being reinforced along Delhi’s borders with Haryana in anticipation of further protests.