Actress Anjana Bhowmik passes away at 79

Renowned actress Anjana Bhowmick passed away on Saturday at the age of 79, as confirmed by family sources. She had been battling illness for some time and succumbed to respiratory problems at a private hospital around 10:30 am. Anjana had been admitted to the hospital on February 16 due to respiratory issues and had been bedridden for several months due to geriatric problems. She is survived by her daughters Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Bhowmick.

Anjana Bhowmick, a prominent figure in Bengali cinema from the 1960s to the 1980s, earned widespread acclaim for her roles in iconic films such as ‘Kakhono Megh’, ‘Thana theke aschhi’, ‘Nayika Sangbad’, ‘Chowringhee’, and ‘Pratham Basanta’. Born in Coochbehar, she relocated to Kolkata during her graduation years. Making her debut in films at the age of 20, Anjana garnered attention with her performance in ‘Anustup Chhanda’ in 1964, adopting the name Anjana from her original name Arati. Her on-screen chemistry with matinee idols like Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chatterjee was particularly praised by audiences, contributing to her enduring legacy in Bengali cinema.