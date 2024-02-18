Amit Shah Mourns Passing of Jain Seer Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj, a revered figure within the Jain community, emphasizing the profound impact of his loss on both the nation and society. Shah highlighted Maharaj’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of all individuals and the broader universe, underscoring his selfless commitment throughout his life. Writing in Hindi on ‘X’, Shah described Maharaj’s demise as an irreparable loss, noting his enduring prioritization of humanitarian causes until his final moments.

Shah reminisced about the privilege of receiving the guidance, affection, and blessings of Maharaj, whom he regarded as a profound sage. The home minister emphasized Maharaj’s multifaceted contributions as an Acharya, Yogi, thinker, philosopher, and social worker, underscoring his profound impact on shaping society. Shah described Maharaj as outwardly unassuming yet internally possessing the strength and determination akin to a thunderbolt, symbolizing his unwavering commitment to his principles.

Furthermore, Shah lauded Maharaj’s endeavors in education, healthcare, and the welfare of the underprivileged, illustrating how he seamlessly integrated humanitarian service with cultural enrichment. He remarked that Maharaj’s life would serve as a guiding light for future generations, likening it to a pole star that illuminates the path ahead. Shah extended his heartfelt condolences to all of Maharaj’s followers, acknowledging the profound impact of his legacy on countless lives.