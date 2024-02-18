BTS’ J-Hope delight fans by announcing the release of new documentary

On the eve of his birthday, February 18, BTS member J-Hope delighted fans with an exciting announcement, revealing not one but two surprises. The multi-talented artist shared news of his forthcoming documentary titled “Hope on The Street” and also unveiled plans for a melodic original soundtrack (OST) album, delivering the perfect birthday gift to his global fanbase.

The official announcement was made through the group’s agency on X platform, accompanied by a captivating teaser that immediately ignited anticipation among fans. Scheduled for release in March, the documentary “Hope on The Street” promises to provide an intimate look into J-Hope’s world of dance, offering viewers a unique perspective on his artistic journey. This isn’t the first time J-Hope has ventured into the realm of documentaries; he previously treated fans to his solo documentary, “J-Hope in the Box,” which premiered before his temporary enlistment in the military.

In addition to the documentary, J-Hope surprised fans with news of his upcoming OST album, which is slated to feature a total of six tracks. With this album, listeners can expect to embark on an immersive musical odyssey, as J-Hope showcases his versatility and musical prowess as a talented musician.

Overall, J-Hope’s double treat announcement has left fans eagerly anticipating the release of both his documentary and OST album, promising to provide them with an intimate glimpse into his creative process and musical endeavors.