Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar’s death: Everything you need to know about dermatomyositis

The unexpected passing of Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role in the film “Dangal,” has deeply saddened the nation. Suhani, at the tender age of 19, breathed her last at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), sparking shockwaves across the country.

Shortly after the heartbreaking news emerged, Suhani’s parents bravely addressed the media, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s demise. Speaking to reporters, Suhani’s father, Puneet Bhatnagar, disclosed the illness that afflicted his daughter.

According to Suhani’s father, she had been battling an autoimmune disorder known as dermatomyositis. He recounted how approximately two months prior, Suhani began experiencing swelling in her hands. Despite undergoing numerous medical examinations and consultations with various specialists, including dermatologists, the exact nature of her condition remained elusive. Eventually, their quest for answers led them to AIIMS, where Suhani received a diagnosis of dermatomyositis. Subsequently, she was admitted to the hospital and commenced treatment.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by Suhani’s illness, her father highlighted the toll it took on her immune system, rendering her susceptible to infections. He explained that the primary treatment for dermatomyositis involves the use of steroids, which, unfortunately, weakened Suhani’s immunity. Tragically, her already compromised health left her vulnerable to infections acquired within the hospital setting. As a result, her condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to complications such as fluid accumulation in her body and ultimately respiratory failure due to damage to her lungs.

The heartbroken father’s account provides a poignant insight into the challenges faced by Suhani and her family in the midst of her battle with dermatomyositis, underscoring the devastating impact of autoimmune diseases on individuals and their loved ones.