Delicious Gobi Fried Rice Recipe: Quick, Easy, and Full of Flavor!

Here’s a simple recipe for Gobi (Cauliflower) Fried Rice:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup long-grain white rice, cooked and cooled

– 2 cups cauliflower florets, finely chopped

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 small carrot, finely diced

– 2-3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped (optional)

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon chili sauce (adjust to taste)

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– Salt to taste

– Pepper to taste

– Spring onions, chopped for garnish (optional)

– Coriander leaves, chopped for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

2. Add minced garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Sauté for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add finely chopped onions and cook until they turn translucent.

4. Add diced carrots and chopped cauliflower florets. Stir-fry for about 3-4 minutes until they are slightly tender but still crisp.

5. Push the vegetables to one side of the skillet and add the cooled cooked rice to the empty space.

6. Pour soy sauce and chili sauce over the rice and toss everything together until well combined.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes until the rice is heated through.

8. Garnish with chopped spring onions and coriander leaves if desired.

9. Serve hot as a delicious side dish or as a main course.

Enjoy your homemade Gobi Fried Rice!