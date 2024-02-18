Easy Mushroom Masala Recipe for a Delicious Meal!

Here’s a simple recipe for Mushroom Masala:

Ingredients:

– 250g mushrooms, sliced

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit lengthwise

– 1-inch piece of ginger, minced

– 4-5 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped for garnish

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

2. Add chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Add minced ginger and garlic. Sauté for another 1-2 minutes until the raw smell disappears.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes turn soft and mushy.

5. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes until the spices are well combined and oil starts to separate from the masala.

6. Add sliced mushrooms to the masala mixture. Stir well to coat the mushrooms with the masala.

7. Cover the pan and let it cook for about 5-7 minutes until the mushrooms are tender and cooked through. Stir occasionally.

8. Once the mushrooms are cooked, add garam masala powder and mix well.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

10. Serve hot with rice or roti.

Enjoy your flavorful Mushroom Masala!