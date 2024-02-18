Evening snack recipe: Crispy Bread Vada

Here’s a simple recipe for Bread Vada:

Ingredients:

– 6 slices of bread

– 1/2 cup of semolina (sooji/rava)

– 1/4 cup of yogurt (curd)

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 1 small green chili, finely chopped

– 2 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves

– 1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

1. Remove the crusts from the bread slices and tear them into small pieces. Place them in a mixing bowl.

2. Add semolina, yogurt, chopped onion, green chili, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, black pepper powder, and salt to the bowl with bread pieces.

3. Mix all the ingredients well until they form a dough-like consistency. If the mixture feels too dry, you can add a little water to bind the ingredients.

4. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadhai over medium heat.

5. Take small portions of the bread mixture and shape them into round vadas or patties. You can also flatten them slightly with your palms.

6. Carefully slide the vadas into the hot oil and fry them in batches until they turn golden brown and crispy on all sides.

7. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fried vadas from the oil and place them on paper towels to drain excess oil.

8. Serve the bread vadas hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Enjoy your crispy and delicious Bread Vadas!