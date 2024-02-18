Film exhibitors not to release Malayalam movies in theatres

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) has announced a boycott of Malayalam movies releasing after February 22 due to disputes with producers regarding screening formats. FEUOK President K Viayakumar cited concerns over the demands from producers to adhere to specific screening formats, which could lead to increased costs and operational challenges for theaters. However, successful movies like Bramayugam and Premalu currently running in theaters will not be affected by the protest.

The expedited release of movies on OTT platforms has also sparked discontent among exhibitors. Viayakumar highlighted an agreement between producers and theater owners stipulating a 42-day window before movies are released on OTT platforms, but some producers are granting rights to OTT platforms as early as 27 or 28 days after theatrical release. FEUOK has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and the Minister of Cultural Affairs seeking intervention in the matter. Upcoming releases like Manjummel Boys starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, and Thankamani featuring Dileep and Shine Tom Chacko, are scheduled for release on February 22 amidst the ongoing dispute.