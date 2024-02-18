India dispatches aid to cholera hit Zambia

India has provided humanitarian aid to Zambia to assist in addressing a cholera outbreak, announced External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday. Expressing solidarity with Zambia during this challenging period, Jaishankar highlighted India’s support in the form of relief material, including medicines.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar shared the news of India’s assistance to Zambia. The aid, weighing approximately 3.5 tons, includes essential supplies such as water purification equipment, chlorine tablets, and ORS sachets. These relief materials were handed over by India’s High Commissioner to the Government of Zambia. The aid package aims to bolster Zambia’s efforts in combating the cholera outbreak and providing relief to those affected by the crisis.