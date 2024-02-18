ISRO successfully launches its latest satellite INSAT-3DS

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has achieved yet another milestone with the successful launch of its latest satellite, INSAT-3DS. The launch was carried out from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, located near the southern Indian city of Chennai. Utilizing ISRO’s GSLV-F14 rocket, INSAT-3DS was propelled into space. Following the launch, the satellite will be maneuvered into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Subsequent maneuvers will then position the satellite into Geo-stationary Orbit.

Once placed into orbit, INSAT-3DS will join the existing array of Indian satellites encircling the Earth, significantly enhancing India’s capability for meteorological observations. The satellite’s primary function will involve monitoring land and ocean surfaces to facilitate accurate weather forecasting. Additionally, it will play a crucial role in providing early warnings of natural disasters.

INSAT-3DS will collaborate with other satellites already in orbit, including INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, to further bolster India’s presence in space and its ability to gather vital data for various applications.