Japan’s space agency launches the second test model of its latest flagship rocket

Japan’s space agency achieved a notable milestone on Saturday (Feb 17) as it successfully launched the second test model of its latest flagship rocket, the H3. This accomplishment serves as a significant boost to Japan’s space initiatives, especially in light of the setback experienced during last year’s inaugural flight failure.

The recent success with the H3 launch comes on the heels of another notable achievement for Japan’s space program: the “pinpoint” moon landing of its SLIM spacecraft, which occurred just last month. This lunar landing marked a historic moment for Japan in the realm of space exploration, further establishing its presence and capabilities in this field.

The development and launch of the H3 rocket represent a collaborative effort between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The H3 rocket is designed to succeed the aging H-IIA model, offering several advantages such as lower costs and increased payload capacity.

One of the primary objectives of the H3 rocket is to attract launch orders from international clients, thereby expanding Japan’s role in the global space industry. By demonstrating its expertise and advancements in rocket technology through successful missions like the recent H3 launch, Japan aims to solidify its position as a key player in space exploration and satellite deployment.