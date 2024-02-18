Kerala Govt Issues Heat Advisory as Temperatures Rise in State

As temperatures surged in Kerala, the state government took action on Saturday by issuing an advisory to the public, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority alerted residents about higher-than-normal maximum temperatures in specific districts, including Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha.

Health Minister Veena George cautioned against heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke and advised people to consume plenty of fluids while avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Additionally, the government recommended wearing loose clothing and incorporating more fruits and salads into diets to combat the heat. In response to the rising temperatures, the Kerala government announced plans to introduce a “water-bell” system in schools, a pioneering initiative in the country aimed at ensuring students remain hydrated during the summer months. According to the state’s General Education Minister’s office, these bells will ring at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm to remind students to drink water regularly.