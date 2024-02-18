Khelo India University Games to Attract 4,500 Athletes

The Khelo India University Games (KIUG) is set to kick off on February 19, with around 4,500 athletes representing 200 institutes expected to participate. The event’s inauguration will witness the presence of Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video message to the participants. The opening ceremony, to be held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Assam, will feature a performance by singer Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon.

Organized as part of the Khelo India initiative by the central government, KIUG aims to promote grassroots sports and spot young talents nationwide. Competitors will compete for a total of 262 gold, 263 silver, and 297 bronze medals across 20 sports disciplines. The sporting events will take place in Guwahati and six other cities in the Northeast region. Guwahati, serving as the primary host, will host competitions in 16 disciplines, including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and hockey, among others.