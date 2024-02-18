Man Kills 12 relatives by shooting

State media reported a rare mass shooting in southern Iran, where a 30-year-old man killed 12 of his relatives, including his father and brother, in a family dispute near the town of Faryab in Kerman province. Provincial chief justice Ebrahim Hamidi stated that the assailant used a Kalashnikov weapon in the attack. Security forces engaged in a shootout with the perpetrator, resulting in his death during the attempted apprehension, as reported by the official IRNA news agency.

Mass shootings are uncommon in Iran, given the strict regulations limiting civilian possession of firearms to hunting rifles. However, this incident marks a tragic exception to the typically low incidence of such violence. Earlier in January, an army conscript perpetrated a similar act of violence within a military base in the same province, resulting in the deaths of at least five fellow soldiers before fleeing the scene.