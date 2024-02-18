NASA and JAXA are considering launching the world’s first wooden satellite into space

NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are contemplating the launch of the LignoSat probe, hailed as the world’s premier wooden satellite, into space as part of efforts to foster sustainability in spaceflight operations.

Crafted by scientists at Kyoto University in collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, a prominent logging company, this diminutive satellite is envisioned to address concerns about the environmental impact of space missions.

The prevailing situation in our stratosphere is characterized by an abundance of metallic particles originating from spacecraft, particularly satellites, which are predominantly constructed using aluminum.

Japanese astronaut and aerospace engineer at Kyoto University, Takao Doi, elaborated, “All the satellites that re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere undergo combustion, generating minute alumina particles that linger in the upper atmosphere for prolonged periods. Over time, this phenomenon could potentially disrupt the Earth’s environmental equilibrium.”

While the long-term repercussions of these metallic residues remain uncertain, experts caution that they could jeopardize the integrity of Earth’s delicate ozone layer.

In light of environmental concerns, scientists have explored alternatives, with researchers at the Japanese university stumbling upon wood as a viable candidate. Wood, known for its resistance to combustion and decay in the vacuum of space, undergoes rapid incineration into fine ash upon reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, thereby minimizing adverse environmental impacts.