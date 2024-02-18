NASA study suggests that solar system’s icy moons like Titan may not host life

A recent study conducted by NASA suggests that icy moons in space, once considered potential habitats for life, may not be conducive to supporting living organisms similar to those found on Earth.

Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, has long been regarded as a possible candidate for hosting life. Notably, it is the only celestial body in the Solar System, aside from Earth, where surface liquids have been confirmed, comprising rivers, lakes, and seas.

These bodies of liquid on Titan primarily consist of methane, a type of hydrocarbon. Of particular interest to scientists is a vast ocean concealed beneath Titan’s icy exterior. This ocean is estimated to be more than 12 times the size of Earth’s oceans and lies approximately 55 to 80 kilometers (35 to 50 miles) beneath the moon’s surface.

However, despite the potential habitability of Titan’s surface features, NASA clarifies that any life existing there would likely be vastly different from life on Earth. While the presence of liquid water beneath the surface is a favorable factor for supporting life, the presence of organic compounds is also essential. Initially, scientists hypothesized that these crucial components could be delivered to Titan’s subsurface ocean, where they would mix, be heated, and potentially initiate life through impacts from space objects.

However, the study indicates that the conditions on Titan may not be as conducive to life as previously thought. While the presence of liquid water is promising, the lack of certain organic compounds essential for life raises questions about the moon’s suitability as a habitat for Earth-like organisms.