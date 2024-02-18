OpenAI’s newly launched Sora creates HD videos from written text

OpenAI, the parent organization behind ChatGPT, has introduced its latest AI tool called Sora, designed to transform user-generated texts into videos. Launched on Thursday, the application has the capability to produce videos up to one minute in duration, based on prompts provided to its system. According to OpenAI’s blog post, Sora represents an effort to train AI in comprehending and simulating physical motion.

While the concept of text-to-video conversion is not novel within the realm of deep learning, existing market leaders like MidJourney and CapCut may soon face stiff competition from OpenAI’s latest offering. The videos showcased on the blog post demonstrate Sora’s distinctive features, notably its ability to generate high-definition videos within minutes, closely resembling real footage.

One particularly striking video depicted in the blog post, based on the prompt “A movie trailer featuring the adventures of the 30-year-old spaceman wearing a red wool knitted motorcycle helmet, blue sky, salt desert, cinematic style, shot on 35mm film, vivid colours”, bears an uncanny resemblance to scenes from a Hollywood sci-fi blockbuster, blurring the lines between reality and AI-generated content.

Currently, Sora is accessible only to select researchers and video creators, with OpenAI stating that the product will undergo rigorous testing to ensure compliance with its terms of service. These tests, known as “red teaming,” aim to identify any vulnerabilities that could potentially enable the circumvention of OpenAI’s content guidelines, which prohibit the depiction of extreme violence, sexual content, hateful imagery, celebrity likeness, or the intellectual property of others, as outlined in the company’s blog post.