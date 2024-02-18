Original draft ‘Star Wars’ script left in a London apartment by Harrison Ford sold at UK auction for $13,600

At a UK auction on Saturday, an original draft script of “Star Wars,” left behind by actor Harrison Ford, known for his portrayal of “Han Solo,” was sold for £10,795 ($13,600).

Ford utilized the script during his stay in London for the filming of the first segment of the epic series, initially titled “The Adventures Of Luke Starkiller,” at Elstree Studios in the northern part of London.

The script, dating back to March 15, 1976, represented the fourth draft of the screenplay and was acquired by an Austrian collector at Excalibur Auctions in Hertfordshire, situated north of London.

During his time in London, Ford left behind the script along with shooting schedules, which fetched £4,826, and a letter from an agent or acquaintance, which sold for £177.80, at the flat he had rented.

The landlords of the property discovered these items and retained them for several decades. The script, although incomplete and unbound, features revisions and introduces the character of Han Solo on page 56.

The release of the film in 1977 propelled Ford to international stardom, leading to his reprisal of the role in sequels such as “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) and “Return Of The Jedi” (1983), and later in “The Force Awakens” (2015).

Jonathan Torode, the auctioneer at Excalibur Auctions, remarked that this sale set a new record for a “Star Wars” script, indicating the strong appeal of items with a personal connection to fans of the franchise.