Prince William to attend the upcoming BAFTA Awards ceremony on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London

Prince William is slated to make an appearance at the forthcoming BAFTA Awards ceremony on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. As per reports, the Duke of Cambridge will attend the event solo, as his wife, Kate Middleton, continues her recovery from a significant abdominal surgery she underwent last month.

According to a report by Variety, Prince William, who has served as the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, will be present at the esteemed awards ceremony, which honors excellence in both film and television.

In the previous year, Prince William and Kate Middleton graced the event together, marking their return after a two-year hiatus from attending.

Recent news from Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles, aged 75, has been diagnosed with cancer. Concurrently, Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery, necessitating a hospital stay of 13 days.