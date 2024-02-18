Rahul Gandhi Visits Wayanad, Meets Families affected by Elephant Attacks

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi paid visits to the homes of two victims of recent wild elephant attacks in the district, offering condolences to their families. Gandhi, accompanied by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and local leaders, traveled from Kannur to Wayanad by road to meet the affected families. The visit comes after Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi due to protests over human-animal conflicts in his constituency.

During his visit, Gandhi spent over 20 minutes at the house of Aji, who was trampled to death by a radio-collared elephant, sparking massive protests. He also visited the residence of Paul, an eco-tourism guide of the forest department, who was killed by a wild tusker near Kuruva island. Gandhi is expected to visit the house of another victim, Prajeesh, who was killed in a tiger attack. Later, he will attend an assessment meeting with district officials before leaving for Allahabad in the afternoon. Attacks by wild animals have been on the rise in Wayanad, leading to protests and concerns among locals.