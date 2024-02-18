Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra Set to Reach Amethi Tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to arrive in Amethi on Monday at around 3 pm, as confirmed by a party official from the district unit on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi will be joined by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during his visit to Amethi. Anil Singh, the media coordinator of Congress’ Amethi district unit, stated that all arrangements for the yatra have been finalized, with Rahul Gandhi expected to be welcomed in Kakwa before entering Amethi via the Rampur Khas assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district. He will address a public gathering near the Gandhinagar toll plaza and spend the night at a field in Akelva near Fursatganj before departing for Rae Bareli on February 20 at 10:00 am.

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Amethi, will be accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ continues its journey through Uttar Pradesh. This leg of the yatra began in Chandauli after entering the state from Bihar and will eventually extend to Rajasthan, covering a distance of 6,700 km across 15 states from Manipur to Mumbai. The yatra aims to engage with the public along the route while promoting the message of ‘nyay’ (justice).