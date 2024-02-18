Refreshing Green Pineapple Coconut Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup fresh or frozen pineapple chunks

– 1/2 cup coconut milk

– 1 handful of fresh spinach leaves

– 1 ripe banana

– 1/4 cup Greek yogurt (optional for creaminess)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional for sweetness)

– Ice cubes (optional for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

1. Place the pineapple chunks, coconut milk, spinach leaves, banana, Greek yogurt (if using), and honey or maple syrup (if using) in a blender.

2. Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy. If the smoothie is too thick, you can add a splash of water or more coconut milk to reach your desired consistency.

3. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness if needed by adding more honey or maple syrup.

4. If you’d like a colder smoothie, you can add a handful of ice cubes to the blender and blend again until smooth.

5. Once the smoothie is well blended and smooth, pour it into glasses and serve immediately.

6. Optionally, you can garnish the smoothie with some additional pineapple chunks or shredded coconut on top before serving.