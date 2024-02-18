Refreshingly Authentic: Traditional Thai Tea Recipe

Here’s a traditional Thai Tea recipe:

Ingredients:

– 4 cups of water

– 4 Thai tea bags or 4 tablespoons of Thai tea leaves

– 1 cup of evaporated milk or sweetened condensed milk

– Sugar or sweetener, to taste

– Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan.

2. Once boiling, remove from heat and add the Thai tea bags or loose Thai tea leaves.

3. Let the tea steep for about 5-10 minutes, depending on how strong you prefer your tea.

4. While the tea is still warm, stir in the sugar or sweetener to dissolve.

5. Allow the tea to cool to room temperature, then transfer it to a pitcher and refrigerate until chilled.

6. Once chilled, fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the brewed Thai tea over the ice.

7. Add evaporated milk or sweetened condensed milk to each glass, adjusting the amount to your taste preference.

8. Stir well before serving.

9. Optionally, you can garnish with a sprig of mint or a slice of lime.

10. Enjoy your refreshing Thai Tea!