Renowned poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar bestowed with the 58th Jnanpith Award

Esteemed poet, lyricist, and filmmaker Gulzar has been honored with the 58th Jnanpith Award, recognized as the highest literary accolade in India, conferred annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith. Alongside Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has also been named as a recipient of this prestigious award.

The announcement of this honor was made on Saturday by the Jnanpith committee, emphasizing the notable contributions of both awardees. In an official statement, the committee declared, “It has been decided to confer the award (for 2023) upon eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well-known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar.”

The press release further elaborated on Gulzar’s illustrious career, highlighting his multifaceted talents and significant impact on literature and cinema. It lauded Gulzar’s groundbreaking contributions, stating, “Alongside his extensive involvement in filmmaking, Gulzar has consistently achieved new milestones in the realm of literature. He introduced a novel genre in poetry called ‘Triveni,’ characterized by a non-mukaffa format comprising three lines. Through his poetry, Gulzar has continually introduced innovative elements, demonstrating his creative prowess. Moreover, he has recently devoted significant attention to children’s literature, further expanding the breadth of his literary oeuvre.”

Gulzar’s selection for the Jnanpith Award reflects his enduring legacy and profound influence on Indian literature and culture. This prestigious honor not only celebrates his remarkable achievements but also underscores his ongoing commitment to artistic innovation and literary excellence.