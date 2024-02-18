Report: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years’ jail in cheque bounce case

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has received a two-year prison sentence from a Jamnagar court in connection with a case involving bounced cheques. This development comes as Santoshi was gearing up to commence work on his upcoming project, Lahore 1947, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

On Saturday, the local court in Jamnagar, Gujarat, ruled that Santoshi must repay double the amount owed to the complainant, industrialist Ashok Lal, who had lent him Rs 1 crore for a film venture. Santoshi issued ten cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to repay the loan, but all of them bounced due to insufficient funds, according to Lal’s complaint.

Confirming the court’s decision, Ashok Lal’s advocate, Piyush Bhojani, informed ANI about the verdict.

After the cheques failed to clear, Lal attempted to contact Santoshi multiple times without success. Faced with Santoshi’s unresponsiveness, Lal resorted to filing a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Rajkumar Santoshi is a highly esteemed figure in the Hindi film industry, renowned for blockbuster hits like Ghatak, Ghayal, and Damini. His forthcoming venture, Lahore 1947, is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Santoshi’s career, with Aamir Khan’s involvement as a producer adding to the project’s allure.

Discussing his latest endeavor, Santoshi expressed his excitement, describing it as a reunion with exceptionally talented individuals. He reminisced about his past collaborations with Aamir Khan in Andaz Apna Apna and highlighted the remarkable synergy between himself, Sunny Deol, and Aamir Khan. Describing them as the “best dream team,” Santoshi emphasized the rarity of such a coming together in the industry.