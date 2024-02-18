Scientists expect record-breaking temperatures this February

Meteorologists are forecasting that February 2024 is poised to break existing heat records, attributed to a combination of human-induced global warming and the El Niño climate phenomenon. Temperature spikes have already soared to unprecedented levels, particularly in sea-surface temperatures, raising concerns among experts.

Dr. Joel Hirschi, a scientist from the UK National Oceanography Centre, emphasized to The Guardian, “The planet is experiencing accelerated warming, with rapid temperature rises observed in the ocean, which serves as the climate’s largest reservoir of heat.”

What is driving the heat surge in February?

According to Zeke Hausfather, a scientist at Berkeley Earth, humanity is on course for the hottest February on record, following record-breaking months in January 2024 and the preceding seven months since May 2023.

The current trajectory suggests a potential warming of 2°C above pre-industrial levels, although this may be a temporary peak influenced by the El Niño effect.

Hausfather explained to The Guardian, “The climate has become more unpredictable and difficult to predict.”

Despite the likelihood of persistently extreme temperatures, weather models indicate a possible decline in global temperatures in the upcoming week.