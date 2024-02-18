Shahid Kapoor’s film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ crosses Rs 50 crore mark at the box office

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” is performing well at the box office, with considerable earnings. Released on February 9, the movie has seen a significant surge in viewership during Valentine’s week, accumulating a total worldwide revenue of Rs 98.06 crore (Rs 980 million) thus far.

According to Sachnilk, the film has grossed an estimated Rs 52.2 crore (Rs 522 million) in the domestic market alone. On Saturday, February 17, 2024, the film achieved an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 21.30%. Maddock Films, sharing these statistics on X, expressed gratitude, stating, “Your love is making this family entertainer triumph at the Box Office ??.”

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the storyline revolves around Aaryan, a robotics engineer who falls in love with a robot portrayed by Kriti Sanon and ultimately marries her. The plot takes a twist when Shahid’s character discovers her true identity as a robot, leading to chaos when he introduces her to his North Indian joint family with intentions of marriage.

The ensemble cast includes veteran actors Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and Anubha Fatehpuria, among others, adding depth to the narrative.

The film, scripted and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.