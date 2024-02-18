Social media sites suspended in Bihar

As a preventive measure, the Bihar government has implemented a 48-hour suspension of all social media networking platforms and messaging services in Darbhanga district following clashes between two groups during Saraswati idol immersion. Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, S Siddharth, issued the order, which came into effect at 2 pm on Saturday and will remain enforced until 2 pm on February 19. This decision aims to maintain social harmony and curb the spread of rumors, as recommended by Darbhanga’s DM and SSP.

The suspension covers popular social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and others, with the goal of preventing the exchange of messages during this sensitive period. However, government internet and internet-based services are exempt from this ban. The order seeks to prevent the escalation of tensions and ensure public safety amid the aftermath of the clashes.

The clashes erupted during the Saraswati idol immersion in Bahera market, leading to separate FIRs filed against 170 named accused and 400 unidentified individuals across several police stations in Darbhanga. Darbhanga’s senior SP, Jagunath Jala Reddy, confirmed that 53 named accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody thus far in connection with the incident.