When and where to watch the British awards BAFTA 2024

The imminent 77th BAFTA Film Awards, often dubbed the British Oscars, are just a stone’s throw away. Soon, the red carpet will be unfurled, welcoming the cre?me de la cre?me of Western cinema in their sartorial splendor. This gala event promises to captivate audiences worldwide, offering a glimpse into the glitz and glamour of the film industry.

Regarded as a harbinger of the Oscars, the BAFTA Awards celebrate excellence in filmmaking over the past year. As the highest accolades in British cinema, they shine a spotlight on outstanding contributions to the silver screen.

Adding to the allure of the evening, Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone will grace the stage as one of the presenters. Her presence underscores the global appeal of the BAFTA Awards and highlights the cross-cultural exchange in the world of entertainment.

Ahead of the grand event, here are some key details you need to know:

When and where can viewers in India catch the BAFTA Awards?

The BAFTA Film Awards will be exclusively streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India on February 19. The ceremony kicks off at 7 pm GMT, translating to 12:30 am on February 19 in Indian Standard Time.

Deepika Padukone takes the stage as a presenter!

Esteemed Indian actress Deepika Padukone has been enlisted as one of the presenters at the forthcoming BAFTA Awards. This marks another milestone in her illustrious career, following her previous stint as a presenter at the 2023 Oscars Awards, where she presented the trophy for the song “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.

As anticipation mounts and the excitement builds, cinephiles across the globe eagerly await the unveiling of the winners and the unforgettable moments that will undoubtedly unfold at the 77th BAFTA Film Awards.