25 killed in landslide caused by snow in Afghanistan

A landslide triggered by intense snowfall has claimed the lives of 25 individuals and left eight others wounded in the eastern province of Nuristan, Afghanistan, as per a statement from a spokesman for the disaster management ministry on Monday. The updated toll surpasses earlier estimates.

Janan Sayeq, the ministry spokesperson, conveyed the grim news via a video recording shared with the media, elaborating to AFP that the casualty count might escalate further.

More information to follow.