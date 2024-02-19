5 spiritual places to visit in India

Here are five spiritual places in India that you shouldn’t miss this February.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

Varanasi is often referred to as the spiritual capital of India. This city is situated on the banks of the sacred Ganges River. Varanasi is believed to be one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand:

Rishikesh is renowned as the Yoga Capital of the World. Attend yoga retreats, take a dip in the holy Ganges, or embark on a trek to nearby scenic spots for a rejuvenating experience.

Bodh Gaya, Bihar:

Bodh Gaya holds immense significance as the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. Pilgrims from around the globe flock to this sacred site to meditate and pay homage to the enlightened one.

Also Read: Simple exercises for strengthening knees

Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu:

Home to the sacred Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai is a town steeped in spirituality and mysticism. The tranquil surroundings and the majestic presence of the Arunachala hill make Tiruvannamalai an ideal destination for introspection and inner peace.

Amritsar, Punjab:

Amritsar, home to the iconic Golden Temple, holds a special place in the hearts of Sikhs and spiritual seekers alike. The Golden Temple, with its shimmering reflection in the Amrit Sarovar (Pool of Nectar), exudes a sense of serenity and spirituality that is truly captivating.