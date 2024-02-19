Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024: India wins 3 gold medals

Tehran: India won three gold medals in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024 held in Tehran, Iran. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Harmilan Bains, and Jyothi Yarraji won gold medals for the country.

Two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor hurled the shot put at a distance of 19.72 meters in his second attempt for a new national indoor record. The Two-time Asian Games silver medallist Harmilan Bains won gold in the Women’s 1500-meter run. She clocked 4 minutes and 29.55 seconds in the final. Jyothi Yarraji broke her personal and the National record to win gold in the women’s 60m hurdles as she clocked 8.12 seconds.

The Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, running since 2004, is a biennial competition organised by the Asian Athletics Association. The 2024 edition is the 11th edition. A total of 15 Indian athletes – 8 women and 7 men – are competing at the event.

India have previously topped the medal tally at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships once, in the 2008 edition held in Doha. India’s 25-member contingent at the last edition in Astana returned with 8 medals – 1 gold, 6 silvers and 1 bronze.