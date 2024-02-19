Astrological predictions for today

Today is the tenth day of Magh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Dashami Tithi will last till 8.50 am today, after which Ekadashi Tithi will start. There will be Savarthasiddhi Yoga till 10.33 am today. Also, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 10.33 am today, after which Ardra Nakshatra will appear.

Aries:

Your day is going to be great, you will definitely get success in whatever work you start today. The day is going to be good for those who work in government jobs. You will get support from seniors in your work. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Taurus:

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will get full support from family members. People working outside the home will get a chance to meet their families today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 1

Gemini:

Today your day is going to be normal. Students preparing for competitive exams need to work a little more hard. The day is going to be good for those who are newly married. People looking for a job will get a good job today with the help of a friend.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Cancer:

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will have a good day with your friends. You will get support from your spouse in household tasks. Today is going to be a good day for your lovemate.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Leo:

Today will be a day of mixed reactions. Before starting any big work, take the opinion of people associated with that field. People who have iron business will see normal progress in their work. Students will concentrate on their studies today.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 9

Virgo:

Today will be a very good day for you. Today you will achieve something that you least expected. The day will be good in terms of health.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 3

Libra:

Today your day will be mixed. Do not trust anyone immediately, this can be a bit troublesome for you. Take care of transactions in business, and check everything carefully before making any big deal. The day will be good for those in private jobs. Students studying law will get a chance to meet an experienced lawyer today and will also get some good tips.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio:

Today your day will be better. You just have to control your speech. Your respect and honor in the society will also increase. You will also get a chance to express your views in some social function.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 2

?Sagittarius:

Today is going to be a good day for you. Your interest in religious activities will increase. Today your financial position will become stronger. Today will be a good day for those who are associated with health services.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Capricorn:

Today will be a favorable day for you. You will have to work harder to get some work done. There will be sweetness in family relationships. Your mind will be happy with the support of your spouse.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius:

Today your day will bring more benefits than before. Today is going to be a great day for those who are associated with the field of art or music. You may get the support of a big platform or a big singer. Your efforts will be successful.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 1

Pisces:

Today will be a great day for you. You can achieve everything by using your discretion, everyone will praise you today. But remember not to doubt anyone unnecessarily, this can affect your relationships. Today will be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 5