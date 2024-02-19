Commodity Market: Gold prices gain again

Mumbai: Gold prices appreciated in Kerala again. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,960, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In the last four days, the yellow metal gained by Rs 440 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 61,661 per 10 gram, up by Rs 39 or 0.06%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,272 per kg, lower by Rs 151 or 0.21%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,017.77 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $2,029.80 per ounce. Price of spot platinum fell 0.2% at $904.27 per ounce, palladium rose 1.2% at $960.76, while silver was down 0.2% at $23.35 per ounce.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $2,033.50 per troy ounce, up by $9.40 or 0.46%, while Silver futures were hovering at $23.185 per troy ounce.