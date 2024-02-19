Cow named Ercolina II receives blessing from Pope at the Vatican amid widespread farmers’ protests across Europe

During the Sunday Angelus at the Vatican, Pope Francis blessed a cow named Ercolina II, amidst ongoing farmers’ protests across Europe.

Roberto Rosati, a spokesperson for Agricultural Redemption, Italy’s tractor-protest movement, expressed surprise and gratitude upon receiving an email and call from the pope’s secretary, granting them approval to attend mass in St Peter’s Square. He described it as a once-in-a-lifetime invitation, stating that the blessing provided them with the strength to persevere in their cause.

As a gesture of appreciation and commitment, the farmers pledged to gift Pope Francis a tractor. In a letter addressed to the pontiff, they affirmed their unwavering determination to continue advocating for their rights, emphasizing their intention to pursue dialogue and perseverance with dignity and conviction until tangible progress is achieved.

Italian farmers, accompanied by their tractors, have been staging protests at prominent locations in Rome, including the Circus Maximus and the Piazza del Campidoglio. Their protests echo similar sentiments expressed by farmers across Europe, who are grappling with issues such as declining incomes, escalating costs, and the challenges posed by EU measures aimed at addressing the climate crisis.