Drink this homemade aphrodisiac drink to improve sex drive

Healthy sex life is important for overall health and well-being. High levels of stress, lack of exercise and unhealthy diet can reduce sex drive or libido. Ageing can also be considered as one of the top factors for a low libido.

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has shared a natural, libido boosting remedy on his Instagram page.

Ingredients :

Methi or fenugreek powder (1/2 tsp)

Nutmeg powder (1/4 tsp)

Pure saffron strands (3-5)

Cloves (2).

Also Read: Simple ways to deal with wet dreams

Directions:

Boil all of these in 2 cups water or 1 cup of cow milk. To sweeten the taste of this drink, you can add one or one and a half tsp of raw and unpasteurised honey.

This drink, according to Luke, can be consumed during bedtime.

Homemade aphrodisiac honey:

Simply take 1 jar of raw unpasteurised honey and add finely chopped onion (2 tsbp) and sliced garlic (6 to 8 cloves) to it.

Dry grind the following: cloves (4), nutmeg (1 tsp), saffron (8 strands) and fenugreek seeds. Add this ground mixture to the honey (prepared by the above method). Let the dry ground mixture infuse into honey for 10 days.

You can consume 1 tbsp of this honey one hour after dinner. You can add this honey to hot water and sip it warm.