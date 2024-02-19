DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Dubai Metro releases full list of violations that will get passengers penalties

Feb 19, 2024, 10:17 am IST

Dubai: The Dubai Metro has released a list of violations that will lead to fines. Failure to abide by regulations like smoking restrictions, littering prohibitions, and ticket validation requirements may result in penalties.

Here is a full list of violations on the Dubai Metro that could result in fines of up to Dh2,000.

Violation Description      Fine in dirham

Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare     Dh200

Failing to present the nol card upon request Dh200

Using a card designated for someone else    Dh200

Using an expired card     Dh200

Using an invalid card      Dh200

Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority      Dh200

Using counterfeit card:   Dh500

Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services  Dh100

Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories    Dh100

Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so Dh100

Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited       Dh300

Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities Dh2,000

Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period      Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000

Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards      Dh100

Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities   Dh100

Putting feet on seats      Dh100

Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities      Dh200

Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties       Dh200

Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards      Dh200

Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons  Dh100

Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services Dh200

Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services      Dh200

Misusing lifts or escalators     Dh100

Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping  Dh100

Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops   Dh100

Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety     Dh100

Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving Dh200

Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and service    Dh500

Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services    Dh1,000

Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary  Dh2,000

Misuse of the emergency buttons  Dh2,000

 

 

 

