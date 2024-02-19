Dubai Metro releases full list of violations that will get passengers penalties

Dubai: The Dubai Metro has released a list of violations that will lead to fines. Failure to abide by regulations like smoking restrictions, littering prohibitions, and ticket validation requirements may result in penalties.

Here is a full list of violations on the Dubai Metro that could result in fines of up to Dh2,000.

Violation Description Fine in dirham

Also Read: Gulf country announces public holiday on February 25 for schools: Details

Using public transport facilities and relevant transport services, or entering/exiting the fare zone areas without paying the exact fare Dh200

Failing to present the nol card upon request Dh200

Using a card designated for someone else Dh200

Using an expired card Dh200

Using an invalid card Dh200

Selling nol cards without prior permission from the authority Dh200

Using counterfeit card: Dh500

Causing a disturbance or inconvenience in any way to users of public transport, public facilities and services Dh100

Accessing or sitting in areas designated for specific categories Dh100

Eating and drinking in areas where it is prohibited to do so Dh100

Sleeping in passenger shelters or any place where sleeping is prohibited Dh300

Damaging, vandalising or destroying equipment or seats on public transport, public facilities Dh2,000

Parking vehicles in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period Dh100 per day and up to Dh1,000

Entry into restricted areas inside public transport, public facilities in violation of posted warning signs and boards Dh100

Standing or sitting in non-passenger areas inside public transport, public facilities Dh100

Putting feet on seats Dh100

Selling or promoting goods and commodities in any way inside inside public transport, public facilities Dh200

Failure to comply with the instructions of the inspectors or authorised personnel of the authority, or obstructing the performance of their duties Dh200

Using public transport, public facilities and services contrary to the authority’s instructions posted on signboards Dh200

Bringing animals into public transport, public facilities and services, except guide dogs for blind persons Dh100

Spitting, littering, or performing any act that would compromise the cleanliness of public transport, public facilities and services Dh200

Smoking inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh200

Misusing lifts or escalators Dh100

Boarding the public transport, public facilities and services by climbing or jumping Dh100

Opening the doors or attempting to access or leave public transport while it is moving between stations and stops Dh100

Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport, public facilities and services or endanger their safety Dh100

Causing any distractions or obstruction to driver of public transport while he is driving Dh200

Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport, public facilities and service Dh500

Carrying hazardous items, including weapons, sharp tools or inflammable materials, inside public transport, public facilities and services Dh1,000

Using any security or safety device or tool, including emergency exits, when it is not necessary Dh2,000

Misuse of the emergency buttons Dh2,000