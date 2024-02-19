Experts break down 10 truths about fertility health

Fertility health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, impacting individuals and couples as they journey towards parenthood. To make informed choices and support reproductive health, it’s essential to understand the truth about fertility. We spoke to experts in the field, including gynaecologists Dr Hima Deepthi of Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad, Dr Prabha Agrawal of CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, and Dr Manisha Singh, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore, who provided insights on ways to maintain fertility health:

1. **Effort and infertility:** Contrary to the notion that “trying too hard” to conceive leads to infertility, actively trying to get pregnant through fertility awareness methods can enhance the chances of pregnancy and fertility health.

2. **Caffeine consumption:** Studies show that caffeine does not significantly affect fertility health, but it’s advisable to limit intake to under 300mg per day.

3. **Parenthood after 40:** While fertility risks increase with age, individuals can still conceive after 40, although there may be challenges and longer conception timelines to consider.

4. **Weight and fertility:** Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for fertility, as both underweight and overweight individuals may face challenges when trying to conceive.

5. **Impact of smoking and alcohol:** Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can harm fertility in both men and women, emphasizing the importance of quitting smoking and moderating alcohol intake.

6. **Exercise benefits:** Regular exercise positively impacts fertility health by regulating hormones, reducing stress, and promoting healthy blood circulation.

7. **Birth control and fertility:** Hormonal birth control doesn’t cause infertility, but it may take time for menstrual cycles to readjust after discontinuation.

8. **Lifestyle factors:** Diet, exercise, and stress levels significantly influence reproductive health, highlighting the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

9. **STIs and fertility:** Sexually transmitted infections can affect fertility in both men and women, emphasizing the need for safe sexual practices and regular STI screening.

10. **Nutrition:** A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients is crucial for reproductive health in both men and women.

Emotional well-being is also essential when facing fertility challenges, and seeking support from counsellors or support groups can help individuals cope with stress and anxiety. Timely intervention from fertility specialists is recommended for couples experiencing difficulty conceiving.

In conclusion, understanding and addressing various factors that affect fertility health can help individuals make informed choices and support successful conception.