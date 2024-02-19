FIG Apparatus World Cup: India’s Pranati Nayak wins vault bronze medal

Cairo: Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak clinched the bronze medal in the women’s vault event at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. Pranati Nayak won the bronze medal with an aggregate score of 13.616 points. Korea’s An Chang-Ok who scored 14.230 points won the gold medal while Bulgaria’s Valentina Georgieva clinched silver with 13.620 points.

With the win in Cairo, Pranati Nayak became only the third Indian to win a medal at the FIG World Cup series. Aruna Reddy, bronze in vault at Melbourne 2018, and Dipa Karmakar, vault gold at Mersin and bronze at Cottbus in the same year, are the previous winners. Pranati will next compete in the Baku and Doha legs of the FIG World Cup.

The Cairo meet is the first leg of the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 series, which encompasses four different tournaments. The remaining three legs will be held in Cottbus, Germany (February 22 to 25), Baku, Azerbaijan (March 7 to 10) and Doha, Qatar (April 17 to 20).

All four legs of this year’s FIG World Cup series are qualifying events for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.