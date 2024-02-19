Fire erupts at a battery recycling facility in southern France engulfing approximately 900 tonnes of lithium batteries

According to local authorities, a fire broke out at a lithium battery recycling plant in southern France, engulfing approximately 900 tonnes of batteries and emitting thick black smoke into the sky, as reported by Reuters on Sunday.

The blaze erupted in a warehouse owned by SNAM, a French recycling company, located in Viviez, north of Toulouse, sparking concerns about potential environmental and health risks associated with burning batteries.

Local councillor Pascal Mazet expressed concerns about the combustible nature of lithium batteries and the toxic materials they contain, highlighting the dangers posed by such incidents.

Lithium batteries, essential components of various electronic devices like smartphones and electric cars, are known to present fire hazards when exposed to heat, prompting worries about the environmental and health impacts of the ongoing fire.

A similar incident occurred in January 2023 when a massive fire broke out at a warehouse storing car components and thousands of lithium batteries in Normandy, although authorities managed to contain the blaze without any casualties.

Despite reassurances from firefighters regarding air pollution, there are lingering concerns about the potential release of toxic substances into the environment due to the fire at the Viviez facility.

Reports indicated that thick smoke engulfed the Viviez area, prompting the deployment of around 70 firefighters to combat the flames, as depicted by French media.

While efforts to extinguish the fire continue, local official Charles Giusti stated that residents living near the plant are not in immediate danger.