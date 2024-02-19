Gulf country announces public holiday on February 25 for schools: Details

Muscat: The Ministry of Education in Oman has announced public holiday on February 25 for schools. All educational institutions across public and private schools in the Sultanate of Oman will have an official holiday on Sunday, February 25, to observe Teachers’ Day. This holiday results in a three-day weekend for students, given Oman’s weekend typically spans Friday and Saturday.

‘On the occasion of Omani Teacher’s Day, which falls on February 24, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has kindly requested that this day every year be an official day off for all male and female teachers and those holding related teaching and administrative positions in public and private schools,’ said the ministry in a statement.

It further stated that Omani Teacher’s Day will be celebrated every year, and if this day coincides with a holiday, it will be observed on another day.