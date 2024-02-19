Know how to get a PVC card or E-Aadhaar online

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

Losing your Aadhaar card can be a source of inconvenience and concern. In the event of misplacement or loss, obtaining a duplicate Aadhaar card becomes necessary to ensure continued access to essential services and benefits.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

1. Download your e-Aadhaar:This is the free and quickest option. It’s essentially a digital copy of your Aadhaar card with the same validity.

You can download it from the official UIDAI website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal) if your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar.

Simply enter your Aadhaar number or Enrollment ID, verify with an OTP, and download the PDF.

You can take a printout and laminate it

2. Order an Aadhaar PVC card:

This is a physical card made of PVC, similar to a credit card, with your Aadhaar details printed on it.

It costs Rs 50 (including taxes and delivery) and takes about 5-7 days to arrive.

You can order it from the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app.

You’ll need your Aadhaar number, Enrollment ID, or Virtual ID, and your registered mobile number for verification.