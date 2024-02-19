Know most common types of cancer in women

Cancer rates are increasing in India, with a higher incidence among women compared to men. Approximately two lakh cases of breast cancer are diagnosed every year in India

5 Most Common Types of Cancers in Women:

Breast Cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers affecting women in India. Regular self-examinations and clinical screenings are crucial for early detection. Mammograms, typically recommended every 1-2 years for women over 40, aid in identifying abnormalities. Treatment options vary from surgery and radiation to chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

Cervical Cancer, primarily caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), is another significant concern. Vaccination against HPV can prevent infections, reducing the risk of cervical cancer. Routine Pap smears are vital for early detection, allowing for timely interventions like surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy.

Ovarian Cancer poses challenges due to subtle symptoms, often detected in advanced stages. Genetic counselling may be beneficial for those with a family history. Surgery is a common approach for treatment, along with chemotherapy.

Uterine Cancer, often linked to hormonal imbalances, necessitates prompt attention to abnormal bleeding. Endometrial biopsy and imaging assist in diagnosis. Treatment typically involves surgery, radiation, or hormonal therapy based on the stage and type of cancer.

Lung Cancer is a growing concern among Indian women, often associated with smoking or exposure to environmental pollutants. Early detection through imaging tests like CT scans is critical. Treatment may involve surgery, chemotherapy, or targeted therapies tailored to specific genetic mutations.