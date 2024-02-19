Mantras to chant in morning

According to ancient Hindu scriptures, mantra is a spiritually empowered sound. The constant and repeated chanting of a mantra, especially in the morning, brings about changes within the person who is chanting. Chanting mantras make him more serene and empowered.

Morning mantras are prayers that are chanted early in the morning after you wake up, preferably between 4am and 8am.

Aum: ‘Aum’ or ’om’ is one of the most powerful mantras to chant in the morning. It is the amalgamation of three sounds. The ‘aaa’ sound comes from the navel. Navel is Vishnu, the maintainer or preserver; ‘uuu’ is from the solar plexus, the point between the breasts, for Brahma, the creator and ‘mmm’ is the throat, or Shiva, the destroyer.

When you say ‘aum’, the reverberations are in these three parts of the body. It is a very powerful mantra that invigorates and calms at the same time.

Gayatri Mantra:

The Gayatri Mantra is another powerful morning mantra that you could chant as you wake up. It reads as:

Om Bhur Buvah Suvah,

Tat Savitur Varenyam,

Bhargo Devasya Dheemahi,

Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayath.’

The meaning of the Gayatri mantra

We contemplate the glory of light illuminating the three worlds: gross, subtle and causal. I am that vivifying power, love, radiant illumination and divine grace of universal intelligence. We pray for the Divine Light to illuminate our minds.

The Gayatri Mantra is a Vedic prayer to illuminate the intellect, and is addressed to the Sun. This mantra holds the essence of the Vedas or knowledge. Gayatri is the Trinity of three deities — Gayatri, Savitri, and Saraswati. Of these, the first is the master of sense, the second is the teacher of truth, and the third is the master of speech.

When you chanting the Gayatri mantra in the early morning hours, it evokes your intuitive powers and your intellectual capacities at the beginning of the day.

Kardharshana:

‘Karagre Vasate Lakshmi

Kara Madhye Saraswathi

Kara Mule Tu Govindah

Prabate Kara Darshana’

The meaning of Kardharshana prayer

‘On the tip of your fingers is Goddess Lakshmi; on the base of your fingers is Goddess Saraswati; in the middle of your fingers is Lord Govinda. In this manner, look at your palm.’

When we begin our day with this prayer, we look at our palm [kar], which symbolises the five organs of action and then we invoke the various deities. We then say that all our actions during the day will be performed with the right attitude, dedication, discipline and love.

This prayer is followed by this one,

‘Samudravasane Devi Parvatastanamandale,

Vishnupatni Namastubhyam Padasparsham Kshamasva Me’

This means, ‘The ocean is your clothing, the mountain, your bosom, I am about to step on You, so please forgive me.’

This prayer is offered to the Earth in gratitude for allowing us to step on her as we set forth in the morning to attend to our daily tasks.

Suprabatham

‘Su’ signifies good or auspicious and ‘prabhatam’ means morning, and this hymn is chanted to wake up the Lord and seek His blessings at the start of the day.

‘Kausalyasuprajarama!

purva sandhya pravartate,

uttistha! narasardula!

kartavyam daivam ahnikam.’

This means, ‘O Rama, Kausalya’s auspicious child! Twilight is approaching in the East. O, best of men! Wake up, the divine daily rituals have to be performed.’