Market capitalisation of 6 of 10 most valued firms decline by Rs 71,414 crore

Mumbai: The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 71,414.03 crore last week. The BSE benchmark climbed 831.15 points or 1.16 per cent last week. Top losers were Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries. Top gainers were , State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. They collectively added Rs 62,038.86 crore.

The market valuation of LIC fell by Rs 26,217.12 crore to Rs 6,57,420.26 crore. TCS’s market valuation tumbled by Rs 18,762.61 crore to Rs 14,93,980.70 crore. The market capitalisation of ITC eroded by Rs 13,539.84 crore to Rs 5,05,092.18 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever dimnished Rs 11,548.24 crore to Rs 5,58,039.67 crore.

Market valuation of Bharti Airtel declined Rs 703.60 crore to Rs 6,30,340.9 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped by Rs 642.62 crore to Rs 19,76,493.92 crore.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries on Wednesday became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of of Rs 20 lakh crore. The company’s shares hit their 52-week high of Rs 2,968.40 apiece. But it ended the day at Rs 19.93 lakh crore.

Market capitalisation of SBI jumped Rs 27,220.07 crore to Rs 6,73,585.09 crore. Infosys added Rs 13,592.73 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,06,573.08 crore. Market valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by Rs 12,684.58 crore to Rs 10,78,493.29 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 8,541.48 crore to Rs 7,17,796.25 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to dominate the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.